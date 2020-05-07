Check out what Rakul Preet is missing during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan. She has been a part of commercially successful Telugu films like Venkatadri Express (2013), Current Theega (2014), Loukyam (2014), and many more.

Her recent Hindi projects include De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan.

The actress is known for her cuteness and dance moves, and has a huge fan following in the South as well as in Bollywood. She is extremely focused on fitness.

Apart from being a versatile actress, she is a national level golf player too. It was her father who reportedly urged her to take up the sport.

During the present lockdown, the diva is really missing this sport and wants to play golf.

She shared a video on her Instagram handle where she says that she wants to go golfing again.

Have a look.

VIDEO HERE

VIDEO CREDITS – RAKUL PREET INSTAGRAM

This is indeed an unknown fact about the actress. We would love to see her teeing off.

