Check out what Ranveer Singh had to say when Priyanka Chopra asked him if he steals Deepika Padukone’s dresses

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently enjoying the success of her autobiography book titled ‘’Unfinished’’ which was released worldwide on February 9. She has been given a lot of interviews where she has spoken about the book and her journey to stardom.

The actresses recently were in a conversation with Ranveer Singh where they spoke only about Unfinished but also discussed they're better half Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone.

In the video that’s gone viral one can see how Ranveer Singh is asking Priyanka to tell more about Nick jiju ( brother – in – law) to which Priyanka tells him that he already build a relationship with him as he gifted him a customised Nutella bottle but didn’t give her one.

Ranveer also opened up about how he met Nick at Priyanka's wedding reception in Mumbai in December 2018. He said, "I must say he is a fine gentleman, extremely chivalrous, very very warm. We chilled together. He is a lot of fun.

Priyanka then asked Ranveer if he steals his wife Deepika’s clothes to which the actor denied it and said that she is the one who steals his clothes. PC also tells that she also does the same and she knew Deepika and Ranveer would be doing the same thing.

Priyanka and Ranveer are superlative actors and today the two are mega superstars in Bollywood. They have previously worked together in three films. They played siblings in Zoya Akhtar'sDil Dhadakne Do', husband and wife in Sanjay Leela Bhansali'sBajirao Mastani', and starred together in 'Gunday' with Arjun Kapoor.

