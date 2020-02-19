News

Check out whom Richa Chaddha dreamt of!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2020 05:07 PM

MUMBAI: Popular among the masses for her versatile roles, Richa Chadha is a Bollywood actress who began her career as a model, moving on to theatre and eventually appearing in big productions on the silver screen.

Making her debut in the Abhay Deol starrer Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye in 2008, the actress moved on to do several cameos in films.

Her breakthrough came in the year 2012 when she was cast in Anurag Kashyap's film Gangs of Wasseypur.

Apart from this, she also played a supporting role in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, essaying the role of Leela's sister-in-law in 2013 and also made an appearance in Sarbjit (2016), for which she received widespread critical acclaim and received her second nomination in the Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting actress.

This morning, the actress took the Twitter handle and shared a cute post that said, 'Good morning! Had a long, vivid, beautiful dream about @iamsrk', with a sweet GIF that shows a woman fainting when she sees her idol.

Tags Richa Chaddha Abhay Deol Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye Anurag Kashyap Gangs Of Wasseypur Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela Sarbjit TellyChakkar

