Chennai Express producer Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus

MUMBAI: The rising cases of coronavirus are leaving everyone worried. There were reports about Zoa and Shaza Morani testing positive for Coronavirus.

Now, according to the latest report, their father Karim Morani, producer of RA One, Chennai Express has also tested positive for Coronavirus. India TV News reported that it was on Monday, that the Bollywood producer too tested positive for COVID-19.

Zoa is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, whereas her sister Shaza is in Nanavati hospital. They are both currently in the isolation wards of the hospitals, getting treatment. Zoa had confirmed testing positive to SpotboyE saying, “Yes, that’s true.” Karim Morani’s younger daughter Shaza had a travel history. She had returned from Sri Lanka before the 21-day lockdown was announced. After she tested positive, other family members were also tested. While Zoa’s first test for Coronavirus came back negative, during the second tested, it came positive.