Chetna Pande roped in for music video!

MUMBAI: Chetna Pande is well known in the Indian television and Bollywood industry. She will be seen in a Punjabi track.The talented actress will feature as the protagonist in a music video presented by VYRL Originals, sung by the young Indian rapper and musician Akull. The music is set on the romantic vibe of the 90s.

Chetna is known for her role as Jenny in Dilwale and as a popular contestant in MTV’s reality show ‘Ace Of Space’. She started her career with the famous TV series MTV Fanaah. The actress was recently seen in ALTBalaji's ‘Class of 2020’.

Meanwhile, VYRL Originals has given hits like ‘Intezaar’ and ‘Hona Chaida’.

Credits: India Forums