Chhapaak movie review: Serving empowerment and encouragement

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has proved it once again that an excellent performance surpasses glam, élan and elegance. Her prowess as an actor is indisputable. Inspired by the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the story makes one perceive acid- victims as real-life heroes and not as sympathy gainers.

The narrative is gripping, making us part of the trials and tribulations of Malti played by Deepika Padukone.

The storyline doesn’t mention her backstory; instead, it shows the ordeal that she and her family go through because of the acid attack unlimited rounds to various hospitals and courts take a toll on her and her family.

Still, Malti is fearless and has umpteen forbearance to deal with the situation, and she decides to fight back and starts looking out for jobs. Still, the lady luck doesn’t favour her. In comes, Amol (Vikrant Messy), a brave social worker who has given up on the job to help acid attack survivors, is more than happy to have Malti working for this cause, and eventually, they fall in love. But it’s her triumph over the odds, and how she wins her battle in the court makes you feel that life is beautiful. The first half of the movie is engaging, but the second half loses out on pace.

Raazi and Talvar director Meghna Gulzar has done an astounding job. Music by Shankar -Ehsaan- Loy fails to impress us. Script by Meghna Gulzar and Atika Chohan is on point. We give full marks to the makeup artist for making all the characters look real.

But, we hold one grouse against Meghna Gulzar- she could have exploited Vikrant’s acting skills to the fullest. All in all, this movie makes it for a must-watch for Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal.

Team TellyChakkar rates this movie -3.5/5