Chhavi Sodhani's new single encourages all to take charge of their lives

MUMBAI: Singer-composer-lyricist Chhavi Sodhani has launched her new single "Jaag", which features a blend of acoustic music and spoken word poetry that encourages people to take charge of their lives and believe in their dreams.

Chhavi's latest single is relatable to a young audience, as it urges them to act on their dormant dreams and actively chase them.

"'Jaag' will be a pleasant surprise for my listeners as it is starkly different from my previous single, 'Banna re'. I believe in the uniqueness of each human being. This song is about finding the real you and choosing a path that makes you happy and content, deep within your bones," she said.

"I hope my listeners find inspiration in the song to follow what their heart truly desires, breaking free from the rut, fulfilling their dreams," she added.

One of the 12 finalists on the debut season of "Fame Gurukul", Chhavi has been a musician from an early age. She has participated in multiple concerts, in addition to recording various children's albums.

