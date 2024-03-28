Chhichhore star Naveen Polishetty faces an accident in the US

As to the reports, Naveen lost control of his bike near Dallas, Texas, and it slid over the road. He attempted to restore control but was unable to keep his balance and fell, suffering multiple injuries.
MUMBAI: Actor Naveen Polishetty recently suffered an accident in the United States. He is well known for his part in the 2019 movie Chhichhore, which co-starred Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor has several injuries, including a fractured arm, and is still recovering.

Also read: Naveen Polishetty joins hands with director Kalyan Shankar for his next film

According to the reports, Naveen lost control of his bike near Dallas, Texas, and it slid over the road. He attempted to restore control but was unable to keep his balance and fell, suffering multiple injuries.

The actor is presently receiving treatment and recovering in the United States after suffering an arm fracture. Regarding his condition, Naveen has not yet released an official comment.

Naveen primarily works in the Telugu film industry and he marked his debut in 2019 with the film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. After winning awards for the film, he was seen as a part of the superhit Bollywood film, Chhichhore, in the same year.

He portrayed Acid in the film Chhichhore as one of Sushant Singh Rajput's closest friends. The film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and had prominent performances by Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

Naveen was last seen in the 2023 movie Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, where he co-starred with Anushka Shetty. The public's reactions to the movie were not positive.

The actor is currently preparing for the premiere of Anaganaga Oka Raju, his upcoming film.

Also read: Sony MAX brings the World Television Premiere of Naveen Polishetty starrer detective thriller ‘Agent Sai’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Free Press Journal

