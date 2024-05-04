From Chillar Party to Bawaal, here's capturing the fabulous directorial journey of Nitesh Tiwari!

Chillar Party

MUMBAI : One of the most perceptive and gifted directors in Indian cinema is Nitesh Tiwari. By accomplishing many milestones and having a stellar filmography, the director has reshaped the Indian film industry and paved the way for an unprecedented blockbuster voyage. Nitesh Tiwari has carved himself out as the "Hit filmmaker of Indian cinema" after delivering consecutively jam-packed films. He is the most successful filmmaker in Indian cinema history due to his proficiency in all genres of filmmaking.

Here, let's have a look at the films of Nitesh Tiwari, which prove why he is among the most successful directors in Indian cinema.

1) Chillar Party

Nitesh Tiwari made a bigger splash with Chillar Party by telling the delightful tale of a bunch of friends. The film has a great message attached to it, and it even won three National Awards in the 'Children's Film', 'Best Screenplay', and 'Best Child Artist' categories. The film won over many critics and viewers with its compelling narrative.

2) Bhootnath returns

With "Bhootnath Returns," starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nitesh Tiwari took everyone by surprise as director. This political satirical movie was a follow-up to Bhootnath (2008), and the director skillfully balanced entertainment value with social commentary. In addition to earning 150 crores at the box office, it received special recognition at the 2015 National Awards.

3) Dangal

Nitesh Tiwari caused a stir worldwide with Aamir Khan's Dangal. The movie is one of the most beloved in Indian cinema history, and Nitesh Tiwari did an incredible job of directing it, making everyone fall in love with it. In addition to breaking records at the worldwide box office and becoming the most successful picture by the renowned director, the movie won hearts and received high praise from critics for Aamir's performance.

4) Chhichhore 

The film's poignant lesson about friendship is that real friends are like family. Always surround yourself with positive, upbeat individuals who inspire you, help you through difficult times, and are there for you when things get tough. The film has pulled in over 150 crores at the box office in addition to touching viewers' hearts and winning them over to Nitesh Tiwari's superb narrative.

5) Break Point

The 2021 documentary series 'Break Point' by Nitesh Tiwari explores the professional and personal relationship between former Indian tennis doubles players Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes leading to and following their 1999 Wimbledon win. With his impeccable storytelling, Nitesh Tiwari proved his hold on the genre, and the series received widespread acclaim from everyone, praising Nitesh's direction.

6) Bawaal

With the release of Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari transitioned his art to the internet industry. With its moving story of love set against the backdrop of war, the movie maintains Nitesh Tiwari's winning run and establishes him as the most financially successful director in Indian cinema.
 

 

 

 

 

 

