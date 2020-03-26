News

Chiranjeevi sees mega number of followers within a day of joining Insta, Twitter

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2020 12:58 PM

MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is finally on social media and his following is, not surprisingly, phenomenal already. In less than 24 hours that he joined Twitter and Instagram on the occasion of Ugadi -- the Telugu new year -- on Wednesday, he has managed to garnered mega numbers.

On Instagram, he debuted with the handle @chiranjeevikonidela and has 438k followers by early Thursday morning. He started out posting a picture of himself, followed by one where he strikes a happy pose with his mother, Anjana Devi.

His Twitter account is called @KChiruTweets. The count of followers was already closing in on the 100,000 mark by Thursday morning.

On Twitter, too, he posted the same picture with his mother as on Instagram.

"Home Time.. Mom Time !! Let's especially take care of our parents and elders during this time. Send me your selfies with your parents/elders. #StayHomeStaySafe #UnitedAgainstCorona," he tweeted as caption with the picture.

On Twitter as well as Instagram, Chiranjeevi introduces himself as: "Indian. Actor."

He appealed to all his fans to take care of the elders in the household in these trying times of coronavirus lockdown.

SOURCE: IANS 

Tags Chiranjeevi Instagram Twitter Anjana Devi Lockdown Indian. Actor TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here