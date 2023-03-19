Chitrangda finds her chemistry 'exceptional' with Sara, Vikrant in 'Gaslight'

Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh, who will be seen playing the role of Rukmini in the upcoming web series 'Gaslight', shared her experience working with Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in the suspense thriller.
MUMBAI:Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh, who will be seen playing the role of Rukmini in the upcoming web series 'Gaslight', shared her experience working with Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in the suspense thriller.

The actress is playing the lead character Misha's (Sara Ali Khan) stepmother. While Misha is a physically challenged girl, Rukmini is a mysterious character.

While Chitrangada in the trailer of the web series apparently looks like a caring mother who welcomes her physically challenged stepdaughter, there are many secrets she seems to be hiding from Misha about her missing father. On the other hand, Vikrant Massey is seen as the king's personal assistant.

Sharing her working experience with Sara and Vikrant, Chitrangada said: "It was absolutely lovely working with Sara and Vikram. The two have done an abundance of work in Bollywood and the casting of this film sets you up for interesting scenes."

Chitrangda who made her film debut with 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', was also seen in the comedy movie 'Desi Boys', 'Inkaar', and she was also appreciated for her role as Latika in the series 'Modern Love Mumbai' and she was also part of 'Bob Biswas'.

The actress further shared that as a person she, Sara, and Vikrant are completely different but their on-screen chemistry looks perfect and makes the plot intriguing.

"The three of us are very distinct from one another as people and actors, but together the chemistry and suspense we were able to build and create in regard to the plot are honestly exceptional. You can only expect that we have had a great time on set," she added.

SOURCE-IANS

SOURCE-IANS
