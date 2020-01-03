Chitrangda Singh to produce Soorma 2

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Chitrangda Singh has always been appreciated for her skill as an actor with a host of memorable films across genres like Inkaar, Yeh Saali Zindagi, and Desi Boys.

The beautiful actress has also proved that she has an excellent sense of the broader process of film making with her maiden production Soorma finding great success.

Soorma was a real-life story of hockey legend Sandeep Singh. The movie had Diljit Singh playing Sandeep Singh. The movie also starred Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi.

Now, Chitrangda is planning to take forward the Soorma franchise with a sequel. The plot of the second movie we hear is going to be inspired by a real-life hero as well and will be very strong on the emotional quotient.

A source close to the actress tells us that Chitrangda has always been drawn to strong scripts and Soorma 2 is no different. But she’s also been a firm believer that the film’s success is very dependent on a good set up.

She is now working in a very focused way on locking in the rest of the details around the film, and it should be ready to go on floors very soon.

Her upcoming films is Nawab The Nautch Girl and the John Company, which is a period film, a dark comedy set in 1857 Lucknow against the backdrop of East India Company.