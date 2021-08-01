Choreographing Madhuri Dixit 'surreal' experience for Paul Marshal

MUMBAI: Working with Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit on the sets of the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane 3' has been a surreal experience for choreographer Paul Marshal.

Talking about the same, Paul told IANS: "I was fortunate enough to teach a very small routine for a dance moment. The experience was unreal and surreal. And I really wish to choreograph something really big for ma'am very soon. It seems like a dream come true to me!"

Recalling the actress, who is one of the judges the show, appreciating his work once during the show, Paul shared: "One day, after Uday and Rupesh's act, I was called on stage and ma'am said Paul, till date I've only blown a 'siti' (whistle) for contestants but today I'm going to do it for choreographers and especially you."

"It was like the best compliment I have got from her," he added with a smile.

Paul has been working as a choreographer for 10-12 years and has worked in films like "ABCD 2" and "A Flying Jatt". He proudly owns an apartment in Goregaon West and thanks his profession for this achievement.

"People know me today because of my choreography and passion for dance. My art has nurtured me and I'm so satisfied that I could afford to buy a house in Mumbai," he expressed.

Quizzed about his struggles, the choreographer replied: "Though there have been many a peaks and downfalls throughout, but the journey has been worth remembering."

However, Paul says choreographing has become a challenging task amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"Choreographing amid Covid is wholly an effortful and challenging work. Keeping in mind the current situation we need to strictly follow Covid protocols, keep social distancing and yet choreograph acts to entertain the audience. It requires a good planning and management. We ourselves are scared at times while working, as it is full of risks. Also, wearing mask while dancing is arduous," he signed off.

SOURCE : IANS