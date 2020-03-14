MUMBAI: Chunky Panday attended the screening and release party of the short film 'DHONU'

Stars descended at a suburban hotel 'Sahara Star' to grace the screening and release party of the short film 'DHONU' yesterday. The lead actor of the film, Chunky Panday along with part of the cast members like Supriya Roy, Kurush Deboo were present to grace the occasion. The director of the film 'Dhonu', Deepak Ranjan Panda was present at the event and to support him actor-model Gizele Thakral was there as well.

The film released on the digital platform MX Player. The short film ‘Dhonu’ is a story about believing in dreams and to keep on struggling in the dream city Mumbai to make your dream come true. It has a social message with a pinch of comedy. Chunky Panday is playing the role of a rhymester as a protagonist. This film boasts of the stellar cast such as Meiyang Chang, Anshuman Jha, laughter challenge finalist Jay Vijay Sachan, Supriya Roy & Kurush Deboo.