Cinematographer Anil Mehta praises Shah Rukh Khan's camera knowledge! Read to know more !

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 23:05
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is indeed one of the most loved superstars in the nation. One of his most loved performances is of Veer Zaara in which he played the character of Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh. While we as an audience saw, him dwelling in different age bars with his character, the cinematographer of Veer Zaara, Anil Mehta, and his team had to undergo a very long process for the courtroom scene that showed the transition of Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta from the past to the present. As the shot requires a specific kind of still expression of SRK, the team had to go through a lengthy process. But, SRK was quite precise and locked properly into the technology, so he would replicate his move precisely so that they didn't need special gear. The team didn't have to use the motion control rig there at all. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 23:05

