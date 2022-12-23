With Cirkus getting mixed reviews; will Avatar 2 lead in its second weekend?

MUMBAI :Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles has hit the big screens today, and the critics’ reviews are and they are quite shocking. Everyone was expecting that the film would get some good reviews as it’s a Rohit Shetty comedy, but the movie has clearly failed to make the critics laugh.

TellyChakkar reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, “This movie can be seen only if you are strictly a Rohit Shetty fan, and this is one such movie which is definitely struggling to get your love. But the movie can be seen only once this Christmas with your entire family.”

Well, the advance booking of Cirkus was slow, but it is expected that due to the holiday factor it will grow over the weekend. However, we cannot ignore the fact that moviegoers have rejected films this year which didn’t entertain them.

Meanwhile, we have the Hollywood biggie, Avatar: The Way of Water which has been ruling the box office. In one week, the film has collected around Rs. 193.6 crore (all languages) in India, and it is expected to do well even in the upcoming days.

Now, with Cirkus getting mixed reviews, will Avatar 2 become the first choice for moviegoers this week as well? A few weeks ago, Drishyam 2 was released and it continued to do better than other films that were released after. If Cirkus fails to impress the audience, we might get to see that Avatar 2 will lead at the box office even in its second week and perform better than the Rohit Shetty directorial.

