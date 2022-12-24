Cirkus Twitter Review: Ranveer Singh starrer disappoints audiences; netizens call it Rohit Shetty’s ‘worst film’

MUMBAI :It was expected that Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma starrer Cirkus will end the year with a bang. But, it looks like that’s not going to happen. The Rohit Shetty directorial has received negative reviews from critics, and even it has failed to impress the audiences.

Netizens are not happy with the film and they are calling it Rohit Shetty’s ‘worst film’. A netizen tweeted, “Wow.. kya time waste karke, time waste movie banayi hai! The makeup is super cakey, the feel of the movie is akin to cartoon show (they have better VFX)! Left hopes to even figure the logic of the "story" Dejavu of Salman Khan ki judwaa and vinod khanna's parvarish! #CirkusReview.” Check out the tweets below…

Also Read: Cirkus review! Even two Ranveer Singhs could not save this movie filled with forceful comedy

According to reports, Cirkus has not even taken a great start at the box office. Now, it all depends on the evening and night shows. If it gets a good jump in the evening, we can expect a decent day-one collection.

If Cirkus fails to make a mark at the box office, it will be Ranveer’s third flop film. The actor’s last release Jayeshbhai Jordaar was a disaster at the box office, and last year’s Christmas release 83 was also a flop.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s last release Sooryavanshi got audiences back to the theatres amid the pandemic and collected Rs. 196 crores at the box office. As Cirkus is directed by Rohit and stars Ranveer in the lead role, the audience’s expectations were quite high, and the movie hasn’t lived up to the expectations.

Also Read: With Cirkus getting mixed reviews; will Avatar 2 lead in its second weekend

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.