COLORS Cineplex announces a robust content line-up with World Television premiere of ‘Shershaah’, Abu Dhabi T10 League, Road Safety World Series Season-2 and more

MUMBAI: When movies meet cricket, it calls for wholesome entertainment. COLORS Cineplex, Viacom18’s premium Hindi Movie Channel has always been at the forefront of offering power-packed entertainment to its viewers by showcasing the country’s two biggest passions- movies and cricket. Now it’s raising the bar with a slew of content offerings starting with the cricket series Abu Dhabi T10 League on November 19, 2021, that will air on COLORS Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex, Voot and Jio. It will be followed by the World Television Premiere of the biographical war film ‘Shershaah’ on December 19, Sunday at 7.30 pm on COLORS Cineplex. The cricket extravaganza- Road Safety World Series will also make a comeback in February 2022 on COLORS Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex, Voot and Jio giving its cricket fans another reason to rejoice. Apart from this, the channel also gears up for New Year Special Festival featuring Best of 2021 along with premieres of Tamil blockbusters Vijay Raghvan starring Vijay Anthony, Rudhram starring Raghava Lawrence and Malayalam blockbuster Minnal Murali.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head – Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom 18, said, “Our Indian audiences swear by two things- cricket and movies and COLORS Cineplex has been successfully delivering exceptional content on both fronts. With another exciting cricket league Abu Dhabi T10, the premiere of Shershaah and Road Safety World Series ahead of us, it will create new opportunities for our viewers and sponsors alike thus contributing to the growth of the channel.”

Rohan Lavsi, Business Head - Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18 adds. “The powerful combination of cricket and movies has helped COLORS Cineplex grow and achieve new feats. After a successful season of the Road Safety World Series, we are set to bring its second season in February. We are excited to add another cricketing event to our portfolio with Abu Dhabi T10 league starting from 19th November. Shershaah has been one of the biggest movies of the year and we are happy to bring the valor of Captain Vikram Batra to television with its WTP on 19th December. With the new and exciting lineup, our endeavor is to keep bringing unmatched entertainment experience with a fresh yet varied content mix of movies and sports to our viewers.”

For cricket loyalists, Abu Dhabi T10 league is around the corner, premiering on November 19 on COLORS Cineplex SD (Hindi), COLORS Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi), Voot and Jio. Six teams consisting of legends like Faf Du Plessis, Chris Gayle and Yusuf Pathan, among others from 20 different nations, will play 35 matches in this series. Road Safety World Series is a tournament played by former cricket icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh is organized to create awareness about the safety rules on the road. The inaugural edition took place this March which was won by the host -India Legends.

‘Shershaah’ depicts the story of a PVC awardee brave Indian soldier- Capt. Vikram Batra (played by Sidharth Malhotra), who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999. His indomitable spirit and unflinching courage in chasing the Pakistani soldiers out of Indian territory contributed immensely to India finally winning the Kargil War in 1999. New Year film festival will showcase popular movies like Student of the Year, Inspector Vijay , Sita Ram , Phir Hera Pheri and many more.

Stay tuned for all the action on COLORS Cineplex with Abu Dhabi T10 series premiering from November 19, 2021 live on COLORS Cineplex SD (Hindi), COLORS Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi), Voot and Jio, ‘Shershaah’ premiere on December 19, Sunday at 7.30 pm on Cineplex SD & HD and Road Safety World Series returning in February.