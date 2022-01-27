Commendable! Fans praise actress Sanya Malhotra for helping photojournalist after he fell while clicking her

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra helped a paparazzo get back up on his feet after he slipped and fell down on the pavement while trying to click photos of the actor. A video shared on Instagram shows a concerned Sanya repeatedly asking if he's okay.

Sanya rushed to help the cameraperson saying "Arre arre," as he got imbalanced and hit the pavement. “Lagi toh nahi na sir aapko? (You aren't hurt, I hope?")” she asked him, adding: “Araam se. Pehle paer dekho apna (Relax and please check if you are hurt).”

When one of the other cameramen present there told Sanya that she didn't stop walking and hence the paparazzo tripped and fell, she apologised and said: “Sorry.” Before taking off in her car, she asked again: “Thik ho na aap? (You are okay, right?)”

In the comments section of the Instagram post, fans praised Sanya for her gesture. “She was so concerned about him,” wrote a fan while another wrote: “She's a really caring person.” One more fan added: “She is really down to earth," while another one wrote: “Good gesture.”

Sanya will co-star with Vicky in Sam Bahadur. Her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh is also part of the movie. Sanya was last seen in Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, in which she worked with Abhimanyu Dasani. Her filmography includes the blockbuster Dangal, and also Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Ludo and Pagglait.

