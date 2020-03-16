Confirmed! Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal starrer ‘Hera Pheri 3’ is set to entertain the audience

MUMBAI: Fans will be super excited to see their favourite trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the comedy film ‘Hera Pheri 3’ as the film’s producer Firoz Nadiadwala has now confirmed the same. He recently revealed that the team is currently working on the script and the official announcement will be made soon.

“The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism etc,” Firoz was quoted saying.

The announcement has left fans super excited. Hera Pheri 3 is trending on Twitter with fans sharing hilarious memes and expressing excitement for the film.

One user commented, “Really this masterpiece will be created? Awaited to watch this trio! Hope it maintains the standard of HERAPHERI !”, while another wrote, ``We are getting Hera Pheri 3? The iconic trio is coming back...OMGGGGG”.

Hera Pheri was helmed by Priyadarshan whereas the sequel of the film was directed by Neeraj Vora. In 2020, the reports of Raaj Shaandilyaa being approached to direct Hera Pheri also made headlines. However, Firoz Nadiadwala has now clarified, “That’s not true.”

