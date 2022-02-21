Congratulations! Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates two years of ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’

MUMBAI: On the second anniversary of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heartfelt poem. The film which put a spotlight on the LGBTQ community was a small step in the right direction. Today, on the film's anniversary, the actor shared a video featuring a montage that was all about 'Love is Love'. In Ayushmann's voiceover, the actor can be heard saying how he plans to bring forth many more stories.

He wrote, "I have always considered myself merely a vehicle or a medium to tell stories that hopefully will affect positive social change. I was thrilled with how audiences reacted to the strong message about gender inclusivity that #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan (SMZS) delivered, making it a unique success story. On the second anniversary of the film, I again want to highlight that what’s most important right now is representation of the community in mainstream cinema."

Calling it baby steps, the actor said, "I think awareness among our countrymen has been created by films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and now Badhaai Do. I believe we are moving in the right direction. SMZS and CKA will be remembered as baby steps towards a bigger impact. #2YearsOfShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan."

