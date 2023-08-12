Congratulations! Bengali actress Sandipta Sen ties the knot with Soumya Mukherjee, check out the lovely wedding pics

While she is in a great place professionally, personally she is over the moon as she recently got engaged with Soumya Mukherjee and finally has tied the knot with her sweetheart.
MUMBAI: Popular Bengali actress Sandipta Sen has been part of many interesting projects. She began her acting career with the TV show Durga. While she is in a great place professionally, personally she is over the moon as she recently got engaged with Soumya Mukherjee and finally has tied the knot with her sweetheart.

Sandipta and Soumya exchanged vows on 7th December amidst family and friends and the ceremony was nothing short of a fairytale. Sandipta chose a pink Banarasi saree while her man wore a light pink sherwani. They looked very much like a couple in love.

Check out their glimpses here;

Celebs from the Bengali film industry like Srijit Mukherjee, Sohini Sarkar and many others were seen at the event. 

Sandipta has been part of shows like Astey Ladies, Bodhon, Noshtoneer, Tumi Asbe Bole, Tapur Tupur, Shikarpur, Pratidaan, and many more. Soumya on the other hand is CEO of Hoichoi, an online video streaming platform.

We wish Soumya and Sandipta a heartiest congratulations.

