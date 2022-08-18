Congratulations! Dasvi actress Nimrat Kaur welcomes home THIS new member, details inside

MUMBAI: Actress Nimrat Kaur who was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi has recently purchased a swanky four-wheeler costing a whopping Rs 3 crore for herself. She was spotted outside the Maddock office getting out of her swanky new car.

Reportedly, only about six of these cars are delivered as of yet and she is the only Indian actress to own it. With this purchase, Nimrat has entered the league of Range Rover owners like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan to name a few.

Nimrat has always been a trailblazer. The actress has left the audience in complete awe of her with her Indian and international appeal. The actress took the film industry by the storm with her phenomenal performances in movies like 'Airlift' opposite Akshay Kumar, 'Lunchbox' opposite Irrfan Khan. Nimrat's performance as Bimla Devi in 'Dasvi' was also praised by the audience.

She has also become quite a household name in the West with her performance in TV shows 'Wayward Pines' opposite Jason Patric, 'Homeland' and yet to be aired - 'Foundation' where she stars opposite Jared Harris.

On the work front, Nimrat recently wrapped the filming of her upcoming show in India. As the actress signs on the magnum opus project ‘Foundation’ for its second season, we can't wait to see what she has in store for us next.

Credit: The Free Press Journal