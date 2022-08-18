Congratulations! Dasvi actress Nimrat Kaur welcomes home THIS new member, details inside

Actress Nimrat Kaur who was last seen in Dasvi has won audience’s hearts with her prformances in Airlift, The Lunchbox, The Test Case and many others

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 08:51
movie_image: 
Congratulations! Dasvi actress Nimrat Kaur welcomes home THIS new member, details inside

MUMBAI: Actress Nimrat Kaur who was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi has recently purchased a swanky four-wheeler costing a whopping Rs 3 crore for herself. She was spotted outside the Maddock office getting out of her swanky new car.

Also Read: Oops! ‘Dasvi’ fame Nimrat Kaur massively trolled for exposing cleavage on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Reportedly, only about six of these cars are delivered as of yet and she is the only Indian actress to own it. With this purchase, Nimrat has entered the league of Range Rover owners like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan to name a few.

Nimrat has always been a trailblazer. The actress has left the audience in complete awe of her with her Indian and international appeal. The actress took the film industry by the storm with her phenomenal performances in movies like 'Airlift' opposite Akshay Kumar, 'Lunchbox' opposite Irrfan Khan. Nimrat's performance as Bimla Devi in 'Dasvi' was also praised by the audience.

Also Read: Pulling Her Weight: Nimrat Kaur on how she got fat for 'Dasvi'

She has also become quite a household name in the West with her performance in TV shows 'Wayward Pines' opposite Jason Patric, 'Homeland' and yet to be aired - 'Foundation' where she stars opposite Jared Harris.

On the work front, Nimrat recently wrapped the filming of her upcoming show in India. As the actress signs on the magnum opus project ‘Foundation’ for its second season, we can't wait to see what she has in store for us next.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Bollywood movies Nimrat Kaur Dasvi Airlift The Lunchbox The Test Case Atrangi Re Elayichi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 08:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Sneaky! Manini wants Banni to wear Vandana’s saree, Yuvan doesn’t like Vandana’s belongings being touched by anyone
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Na Umr Ki Seema Ho: Oh No! Family’s prestige at risk, Vidhi to take a big step to save Dev
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive and exciting update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar have...
Anupama: OMG! Vanraj worries about Anuj and his health; the Shah family is shocked to see his concern
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
OMG! Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan makes a shocking revelation about Aditya Pancholi’s son and actor Suraj Pancholi
MUMBAI: Deposing for the first time as a prosecution witness, actor Jiah Khan’s mother, London-based Rabia Khan, told...
Good News! Bollywood actress Geeta Basra returns to showbiz after 6 years with THIS film
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Geeta Basra, who was last seen in 'Lock' in 2016, has recently signed a film to be produced...
Exposed! TV actor Ali Asgar finally reveals the reason behind quitting The Kapil Sharma Show, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: It's been almost 5 years since Ali Asgar bid adieu to The Kapil Sharma Show. Ali had become household with his...
Recent Stories
OMG! Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan makes a shocking revelation about Aditya Pancholi’s son and actor Suraj Pancholi
OMG! Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan makes a shocking revelation about Aditya Pancholi’s son and actor Suraj Pancholi
Latest Video