Congratulations! Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee engaged, They gear up to tie the knot soon

According to reports, Prateik and Priya are not currently holding a lavish engagement celebration. It is said to happen concurrently with the wedding. Prateik has talked about his relationship with Priya in a previous interview.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 18:14
movie_image: 
Prateik Babbar

MUMBAI: It has now been revealed that Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee are engaged, following the wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare and Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe. A recent report claims that the much-in-love pair is ready for the wedding.

(Also read:Prateik Babbar says Shabana Azmi has been very encouraging throughout his career

According to the news, Prateik proposed to Priya in November 2023, marking their engagement. "It was just two days before his birthday. We saw it coming, they are one of the most adorable couples. Prateik went on one knee and proposed to Priya asking her to be his for life. The friends cannot wait for the wedding," a close source of the actor revealed.

The actor remembered sending her a direct message after their split. Priya had canceled her engagement at the same moment. "I am so blessed to have Priya. I have made so many mistakes, but I must have done something right for such a wonderful woman to come in my life. When we kissed first, it was game over. I knew it. I was hesitant initially due to my divorce and how complicated it was. But she is my home. I am more obsessed with her," he had said.

(Also read: Prateik Babbar pays tribute to mother Smita Patil, adds Patil to his name

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Mid day

 

