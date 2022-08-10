Congratulations! Rana Naidu fame Ashish Vidyarthi ties a knot with Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua

Renowned National Award-winning star Ashish Vidyarthi has tied the knot with an Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua. Ashish and Rupali hosted a formal reception after an intimate wedding.
MUMBAI:Renowned National Award-winning star Ashish Vidyarthi has tied the knot with an Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua, according to the Times Of India report. The noted actor has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi and Bengali films in his long and illustrious career. 

He was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua, daughter of yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua.

Ashish and Rupali hosted a formal reception after an intimate wedding. 

On the work front, Ashish Vidyarthi has worked in 11 languages in over 300 films so far. He won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1995 for his debut film Drohkaal. Currently, besides acting, he is also running a YouTube channel with over a million subscriber base where he vlogs about food.

He was last seen in crime web-series Rana Naidu featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra and Surveen Chawla. Ashish was also a part of Netflix Original Trial By Fire series written by Prashant Nair, Kevin Luperchio and directed by Prashant Nair and Randeep Jha.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

