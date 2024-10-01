Congratulations! Singer Sanam Puri all set to tie the knot with his long time GF Zuchobeni Tungoe in Nagaland

MUMBAI : Well known singer Sanam Puri has confirmed that he will soon be tying the knot with his long time girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe in a traditional wedding in Nagaland on 11th January. He spilled the beans on his wedding.

He told a news portal, “Our wedding theme is a blend of cultures as the vibrancy of Punjabi traditions meets the unique customs of the Naga people.”

The wedding will be an intimate affair in the presence of close family and friends and spread out over a few days.

He further stated, “We have traveled and planned amidst our busy schedules to ensure every detail of our wedding. We're also fortunate to collaborate with numerous highly skilled local vendors from Nagaland.”

Sanam is the lead vocalist in the band named SANAM which includes band members like Samar Puri, Venky S, Keshav Dhanraj. Sanam’s most popular songs include Dhat Teri Ki, Ishq Bulava, Fakira, Lucky Tonight and others..

Credit-FreePressJournal



