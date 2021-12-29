CONGRATULATIONS: Sooraj Pancholi gifts himself a brand new Ducati Streetfighter V4 S!

MUMBAI: Sooraj Pancholi was last seen in the movie called Time to Dance, which was released in March 2021. The actor will be next seen in the biographical drama Hawa Singh, which is based on Indian heavyweight boxer Honorary Captain Hawa Singh Sheoran.

Sooraj took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his new Ducati Streetfighter V4 S worth ₹26 lakh. "The best Christmas ever! #StreetfighterV4s An absolute beast!...I'm in love!!!" he wrote in the photo's caption. "Ride safe bro," a fan commented while another comment read, "Congratulations for your new bike."

The Streetfighter V4 also gets a 5-inch full-TFT high-resolution colour screen and can be fitted with the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS). DMS is available as a Ducati Performance plug-and-play accessory. The electronics package also includes a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) along with cornering ABS, traction control, slide control, wheelie control, power launch, bi-directional quick-shifter, engine brake control and electronic suspension.

We wish Sooraj heartiest congratulations on his new buy!

