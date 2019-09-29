Content is being tailor-made for platforms: Arjun

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has come out with a digital property called "Arjun Recommends", says that there is no pressure if a film needs to survive the test of theatres courtesy the growth of digital space as content is being tailor-made for platforms.



"It's the best possible time for content creators. Film-makers don't need to worry about finding audiences because digital platforms are looking out for brilliant content to showcase. Film-makers don't need to feel the pressure that they would have to creatively compromise. They can cast people who fit their vision and tell the story that they want to tell," Arjun said.



The actor added: "This is all thanks to the digital boom and the constant expansion of the medium. Now, there is no pressure that your film needs to survive the test of theatres. You can build on an idea and make it into a series or a mini-series. Content is being tailor-made for platforms, audience profiles and it's exciting," Arjun says.



The "India's Most Wanted" star is happy that filmmakers have so many options to make the cinema that they strongly want to make because they are assured of audiences.



"People are seeking out good content and digital has made the world increasingly connected and small. Discoverability of content is no longer an issue and great cinema or documentaries are not bound by geographies. It is an exciting time to be a filmmaker to explore and enjoy the creative process," he said.



Arjun is using his social media to start the digital property and hopes that it helps everyone looking to find good content on television, OTT or at the cinemas.



On the Bollywood front, the actor will next be seen in "Panipat" alongside Kriti Sanon.



Source: IANS