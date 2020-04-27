Content King Shiboprasad Mukherjee marks his debut in short films

MUMBAI: After Windows’s Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti blockbuster sensational director Shiboprosad Mukherjee marks his debut with short films. Due to the lockdown, every movie release has been postponed till unprecedented period of time and hence Shiboprasad Mukherjee brings for his lovely audience a series of short films.

The director has always made films from slice of life and gave us some realistic films. This new short film “Rupkotha” is a tribute to all our real life heroes who have been serving us during this dreaded situation of Covid 19. Rupkotha features prominent actor Biswanath Basu with his entire family at his home. The short film is solely dedicated to all the doctors who have been treating this disease and serving the nation 24*7. Shiboprosad Mukherjee who have always inspired the audience with his films is surely going to set a benchmark with his debut short film.

Actor of this short film Biswanath Basu went on saying," When I received the film I was quite overwhelmed that I received an interesting project and have to fulfill this work with 100% dedication. Director duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy have always trusted me with everything and I am so thankful to them for that.I am grateful that my work in Rupkotha is appreciated and liked by the audience.".

Director Shiboprosad Mukherjee added," It is the first time that we are directing shirt film and hence us a great challenge to us. Our medical heroes are the ones who are actually saving the world and us from this Corona pandemic and bringing out the story of their lives was really important."

The previous film had gone viral ans netizens are really looking forward to see what's in store. We are really hopeful that the lockdown gets over soon and all their awesome films hits the screens soon.

https://youtu.be/qSC4J802xP0