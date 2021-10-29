CONTROVERSY: Aamir Ali had kept ‘MANNAT’ for Aryan Khan’s BAIL says, ‘I wanted him to get bail. Bachha hai woh.’

MUMBAI: The news that everyone was waiting for past few weeks was out on 28 October, Aryan Khan finally got a bail from Bombay High Court. After all the accusations imposed on him, many celebrities had supported him throughout this period and took it to social media.

Similarly, actor Amir Ali was one of them. He shared a heartwarming video of his mother reacting to Aryan Khan’s bail news saying,

“I wish to thank Allah. Meri mannat puri ho gayi.” When Aamir asks why, she replies, “For Aryan. I wanted him to get bail. Bachha hai woh.”

The tweet reads, “Look who’s the happiest.. my maa.. #AryanKhanBail #SRK.” Aamir also asks his mother if he is happy because SRK is her favourite, to which she replies, “No, no he is just 23-yrs-old.”

Aryan along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant, 26 and Munmun Dhamecha, 28, a fashion model were arrested on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, after 6 gm charas was allegedly found on Merchant’s shoes and 5 gm from Dhamecha’s cabin floor.

