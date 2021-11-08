CONTROVERSY: Group of activists PROTEST against screening of Sooryavanshi in Punjab!

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi has been released in theatres, and the main lead Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are promoting their film along with director Rohit Shetty. The film has witnessed immense love from all over except from Punjab.

(Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Wow! This is what Rohit Shetty has learned from Anushka Sen)

This celebration was seized in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, as a group of farmers had stopped its screening for their protest against the three farm laws on Saturday.

It was noted that the reason for their displeasure was not the movie in general but was the fact that the Housefull actor was not in support of their protest.

According to reports in PTI, Activists of the Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian) are following the union’s district president Swaram Dhga who started the march from a local Shaheed Udham Singh Park to Swaran cinema, going against the screening of Sooryavanshi. Protesters were also seen venting out their frustration by tearing the movie posters that were outside the cinema halls.

As they forced the cinema hall authorities to stop the screening of the movie, the group of frantic farmers claimed that they will not allow any Akshay Kumar movie to be screened here until the farm laws, passed by the central government, are repealed.

For those who are unaware, farmers have been in riots against the farm laws at Delhi borders for more than 11 months now. As per the farmers, these farm bills will snatch their liberty to sell harvests and give corporates more control. Several Farmer has pitched tents at Delhi borders since November last year, urging the government to overrule the three agri laws — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, It was recently revealed that Singham 3 starring Ajay Devgan have booked their release dates. The cop drama will hit the theatres on Independence Day 2023 weekend and that will leave the fans all excited.

(Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Wow! This is what Rohit Shetty has learned from Anushka Sen)

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 will be a patriotic film and hit the right chord with every Indian and a source close to Pinkvilla said, “It’s among the most patriotic films that Rohit and Ajay are collaborating on, as it is set against the backdrop of turbulent Indo-Pak relationship. The premise has Kashmir in its backdrop, and it’s a story special to all the stakeholders. Given the plot and vibe, the makers feel, it’s best to bring the film on the big screen during the Independence Day 2023 weekend.”

Also, actor Amitabh Bachchan showed his interest to be a part of the cop film franchise when the Sooryavanshi cast and director appeared on KBC for promoting their film.

CREDIT: Filmibeat