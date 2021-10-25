CONTROVERSY: Sunny Leone REVEALS that DATING Russel Peters was the WORST DECISION EVER!

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone is not only an actress who is renowned for her curves and hotness quotient but also how well she is settled in her personal life.

She is also a part of quite some shows and recently, she appeared in One Mic Stand season 2, in which she revealed that she was in a relationship with stand-up comedian Russell Peters a few years ago. Interestingly, when asked about dating Russell, she said that they were good friends but 'messed it up' by dating.

Sunny Leone told comedians Sapan Verma and Neeti Palta that she dated Russell but it was like for a hot second.

Sunny mentioned that it was the worst thing ever that they could have ever done and she am still mad to this day because they would be such good friends still. On the other hand, Russell Peters had said that he had shared a wonderful time with Sunny and called her a real sweetheart.

Sunny got married to Daniel Weber, who also manages her business. They got married in 2011, and the couple has a daughter Nisha and twins sons- Noah and Asher.

