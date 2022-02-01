CONTROVERSY: When Salman Khan WARNED Hritik Roshan to stay out of Katrina Kaif – Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘RELATIONSHIP’!

MUMBAI: It’s quite known that Salman Khan can forgive but never forget.

His split with love lady Katrina, left quite a bitterness between the duo. during his first-ever appearance in Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan, Salman took a slight dig at Katrina Kaif by hinting that she was in a affair with her Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan. In a rapid-fire segment from the show, when Karan asked the ‘Ready’ actor for advice he would give to a particular celebrity, here’s what he had to say.

When host Karan Johar asked first asked Salman Khan for the advice he would give Ranbir Kapoor, (who at the time was dating Katrina Kaif), Salman Khan said, “Have fun!”. The host then asked his advice for Katrina, the Kick actor said, “Make sure he doesn’t have fun!” and for when it came the turn for giving advice to Hrithik Roshan, Salman said, “You stay out of this.”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is now happily married to her sweetheart, Vicky Kaushal. The couple tied the knot on 9 December 2021 at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

