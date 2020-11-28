'Coolie No. 1' remake trailer gives '90s vibe with new-age twist

MUMBAI: Trailer of the Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 was launched on Saturday, and the look of the film should make nineties kids nostalgic.

The over three-minute trailer of the David Dhawan directorial has actor Paresh Rawal going gaga about how his daughter (Sara Ali Khan) has found the world's richest man, who is so wealthy that he can also buy the White House. Cut to Varun Dhawan, shown mouthing the line: "I am on a conference call with ATM -- Ambani, Trump, Modi."

Also read: Coolie No 1: The Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer comedy is expected to release theatrically on January 1 2021

Hilarity ensues as Rawal finds Varun working at a railway station as a coolie.

The film is a remake of the 1995 original film of the same name that David Dhawan made with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The song "Husn hai suhana" has been reworked for the Varun -Sara remake to render a nineties vibe with new-age twist.

The new film, also featuring ace comedians Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever, is the 45th directorial venture of David Dhawan.

"Sara and Varun had big shoes to fill in and they have done a remarkable job," said David Dhawan.

Varun said that he always loved the screenplay and the performances in the original film.

"That's one of the reasons this adaptation of the classic is so special to me," said the actor.

"The preparation for this role was a great ride. As an actor, the humour play was a lot of fun to do. I had a wonderful experience working with Sara, who is extremely talented. We had an amazing time shooting for this film across exciting locations," he added.

Sara recalled how she grew up listening to songs like "Husn hai suhana" and "Mirchi lagi", and she found it "surreal that I now feature in the reprised versions of these songs".

The comedy film is set to premiere globally on December 25, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

Also read: Farhad Samji has reworked the story of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1