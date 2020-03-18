Coronavirus effect: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal defer their weddings

MUMBAI: The rapidly spreading Coronavirus has brought our lives to a standstill. Production work, shoots, and film releases have been stalled. The virus has not only affected the professional lives of celebrities but also the personal lives.

There were reports of Varun Dhawan marrying Natasha Dalal in May and of Ali Fazal tying the knot with Richa Chadha in April. However, with the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the couples’ weddings reportedly stand postponed. According to a latest report in Mid-day, the weddings have been pushed to the second half of the year.

A source close to the Dhawans revealed to the tabloid, 'The initial plan was to have an intimate wedding on a private island in Thailand, but it was scrapped last month in favour of a destination wedding in Jodhpur. Eventually, they called that off too and were considering having a low-key ceremony in Mumbai. But looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the shaadi to November and have reverted to their original choice of destination — Thailand.'

On the other hand, Richa and Ali Fazal too may postpone their Shaadi. The source close to the couple revealed,

Many of their guests were to fly in from the US and Europe for the do. Also, the couple was hoping to have their nuptials in Delhi, which is currently on a partial lockdown. So, they think it's best to delay the wedding to later this year.'

