Coronavirus lockdown: Salman Khan directly transfers money into daily workers’ accounts

MUMBAI: People are dealing with a tough time because of Coronavirus. Government is leaving no stone unturned to deal with the crisis. Celebrities are also coming forward to extend their financial support.

Industrial workers and also those who work in the Indian Film Industry, their daily earnings were hit the hardest, leaving them with almost no money inflow on a daily basis. Owing to this, many Bollywood celebrities came forward to help those within the film industry who were the worst affected. Among those was Salman Khan who without making any big announcement started directly transferring money into the accounts of the daily workers from the film industry. Salman Khan's Being Human NGO has been making direct payments to the workers that will help them stay stronger during this pandemic. Salman started with over 25,000 workers from the film industry. Now an Assistant Director from the Film and TV industry, Manoj Sharma tweeted a screenshot of a message from his bank that stated an X amount of fund transferred to his account via Being Human.

Manoj in his tweet wrote, "Dear @BeingSalmanKhan sir, unfortunately, I have never get a chance to work with you, nor I am in your team but still, you are doing the financial support for thousands of people who are working in the film industry without knowing them. Can't tell you how thankful we all for you".

Check out the post here:

Dear @BeingSalmanKhan sir, unfortunately I have never get a chance to work with you , nor I am in your team but still you are doing the financial support for thousands of people who are working in film industry without knowing them. Can't tell you how thankful we all for you pic.twitter.com/vjXipdmRVE — Manoj Sharma (@manojksharma2) April 27, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE.com