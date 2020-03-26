Coronavirus lockdown: Salman, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Malaika, Kartik utilize their free time by nurturing their passion

MUMBAI: Owing to Coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the nation-wide-lockdown for 21 days. People are staying indoors in order to avoid the spreading of the virus. With no option of going out, people are also making sure to utilize this free time and our actors are no different.

Check out how these celebs are utilizing their time in a productive way.

Salman Khan: Salman Khan’s love for painting is not hidden. Whenever he has free time, he gets back to his first love. Now, he is utilizing his time at home by taking up his hobby very diligently. Check out the video:

Parineeti Chopra: Parineeti Chopra who is also known for her singing skills posted a video of herself singing Tu Hi Re from the film Bombay. The actress took up the Quarantakshri Challenge and tagged fellow singers Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor and said,"'T' se gao!"

Ayushmann Khurrana: Ayushmann Khurrana is flaunting his poetic side on social media. The actor loves to write poetry and now, he posted a video saying, "We are all self-isolating currently and for me, I can pass days writing and reading poetry & books. I have come across some lovely gems written by some of the most incredible, new, young poets & writers of our generation…” Take a look below:

Malaika Arora: Malaika Arora in her Instagram post mentioned how she is utilising the self-isolation time with her family. In a video, Malaika is seen preparing ‘Malabari veg stew for the soul’. Take a look.

Kartik Aryan: Kartik Aryan who became famous through his monologues in his films for the longest time, has now used it for a great cause in this crucial period. His 2 minutes 24 seconds-long monologue about the importance of social distancing in fighting the Coronavirus is a superhit on social media.

Credits: SpotboyE.com