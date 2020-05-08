Coronavirus spread delays shoot of Himansh Kohli's Boondi Raita

MUMBAI: Himansh Kohli was supposed to shoot for his film, Boondi Raita in April in Dehradun. However, due to the lockdown, everything got delayed. This seems to have upset the actor immensely. "It definitely takes a toll on your mental health in which ever profession you are. I was supposed to start shooting my film, Boondi Raita in April. It was about to go on floor in Dehradun- Hrishikesh and our tickets and accommodation were booked too. But then, this lockdown happened and it got delayed. Not just me, other people too are facing the same issues,” he says.

In fact, the actor was supposed to shoot for a web series too, and his dates were divided between the two projects. "I don't know how will I accommodate both the projects because as soon as the lockdown opens, makers would want to resume their respective projects shoots. I will definitely speak with both the production houses about cooperating and figuring out the dates. If it doesn't happen. it will be a terrible thing for me, as an actor,” he says.

Meanwhile, Himansh is happy that his career graph is growing now, "I feel that people know me now. I had worked in TV shows in 2011 and that helped me to become popular among the youngsters. Then, my first film, Yaariyan was a hit too. But as an actor, I feel this is a very long journey. I won't say that people don't recognise me but at the same time, they want me to be better at my craft. And that keeps me motivated to select the right project. Now, I have started getting the kind of work which I want and I will be giving my 101% to it,” he says.