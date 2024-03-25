Countdown begins for the much-awaited film of the year, Crew! Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon teases the audience with BTS pictures from the sets

Tabu

MUMBAI:  The anticipation among the entire nation to watch the highly anticipated 'Crew' is at its peak. Following the release of the incredibly entertaining trailer and the chartbuster music album, the entire nation is filled with chatter for 'Crew'. The audiences are eagerly waiting to watch the fun and entertaining ride of the year with the sensational trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

Amidst all the anticipation and sky rocket buzz, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, the leading ladies of 'Crew', kick started the countdown for the release and also teased the audiences with the behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets. 

Tabu shared a picture from the sets and captioned,
"#Crew
4 days to go"

The bollywood’s bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan built the excitement of the audience to watch the madness on screen. In the pictures, the actress was seen along with Tabu, as they were both shooting in the beautiful landscape of Haryana.

The actress captioned,
"Sundowner with my #Crew
#BTS #5DaysToGo"

Actress Kriti Sanon shared the behind-the-scenes video of the superhit song 'Naina' from 'Crew' and captioned
"5 Days to go!

#Crew releasing on 29th March!!

"Crew” is Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024.
 

