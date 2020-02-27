Cover girl for all! Radhika Apte is the favourite of magazines and has nailed it every single time

MUMBAI: Radhika Apte has a fashion sense which is totally edgy and the actress never fails to experiment with her looks, giving us goals each time. Radhika is surely the face everyone loves to see and the actress never disappoints particularly when she was on the cover of most of the magazines and started the year with yet another cover, with a bang!

Here are some of the fashion looks Radhika has nailed it.

Giving a basic white shirt a perfect twist Radhika topped it up with a long number with a flare at the bottom. Radhika gave it a twist by adding some diamond jewellery and kept her hair neatly combed giving it a perfect look.

Keeping it all chequered and red Radhika looked like a perfect candy in a body con knee-length skirt with some light ruffles and paired it with a red top and kept her makeup super glowy while rocking the red bold lip.

Giving some perfect bridesmaid vibes Radhika looked absolutely stunning in hues of pink and looked perfect in a lehenga with a blouse and some pink roses.

Looking all bold and fierce and ditching the normal hairdo while donning the perfect sultry look, Radhika was seen acing the all leather gloves and added diamond watch giving it the perfect blend of fierceness and class.

Acing yet another classic yet high-end chic look with a net, Radhika wore a long dress having a vintage print with a flare and dressed it up with a lacy netted embroidery. Kept her hair all perfectly gelled back and rocking the black smoky eye- this was a look which surely is a treat to sore eyes!

Radhika yet again started her year with a bang in 2020 and looking extremely sizzling hot and classic, the actress donned the perfect boss lady look. The fashion police love her and so do the magazines- the ample number of covers she has done is proof!

Radhika will be seen next in the film ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. Fans can’t wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles.