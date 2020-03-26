COVID-19 diaries: Swwapnil Joshi recalls a special chat with little daughter

MUMBAI: Actor Swwapnil Joshi, who is receiving praise for his performance in his latest Marathi web series "Samantar", feels self-quarantine in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic has given him quality time to spend with his family.

"I think everyone should take some time out to empty himself/herself, so that some kind of intellectual growth happens. This phase for me and for my family is a blessing in disguise. Not that we as a family do not spend time together, we do go for family dinners and shopping at malls and hotels. Now we are doing everything in a more participatory manner. Like in the kitchen we are helping each other to cook. We sit and watch films together, and chat over chai because we are not ordering food or sitting in a public place. Home is home after all," Swwapnil told IANS.

Sharing a special chat he had with his daughter, the actor said: "Both my kids are very naughty. My daughter is four and my son is three. She sees that I don't step out and she says, 'why are you not going out? Is your school closed?' When I said yes, she asked me why am I not doing homework like she does, (and whether I was) in winter or summer vacation? I said I don't have to do homework, and she replied, 'I think I should join your school, in my school the teacher gives us homework. Your school is so much fun! Take me to your school'."

He laughed and added: "When will a father get a chance to have such an intellectual conversation with his four years old daughter?"

"Samantar" is directed by Satish Rajwade, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D. Nishandar. The series streams on the OTT platform MX Player.