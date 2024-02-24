Crakk box office day 1: Vidyut Jammwal starrer opens to average numbers aided by Cinema Lovers Day discount

MUMBAI: Movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the first ever teaser was out, the movie that has has great names like Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Ankit Mohan, Tomasz Drankowski, Aarash Shah has been tlk ofctown for different reasons. Well it grabbed the attention for the scale and the stunts and also promised to be good in terms of storyline and action, but when the movie was released it was a crack at the box office.

The has hit the bog screen yesterday and it opened to mixed to negative reviews from the fans and audience and a big disappointment from the critics. Well the movie has collected only 4 crore on its day 1 at the national level, asxwe know it was national cinema lovers day and the tickets prices were just 100 rupees, inspite of this the movie did not saw any sort progress, infact the shows were less than house full at many places at different parts of country.

Well we were expecting more from the movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa because it had elements atheist from what we saw in teaser and trailer. What are your views on this collection of the movie and if you have seen the movie, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

