Crakk box office day 1: Vidyut Jammwal starrer opens to average numbers aided by Cinema Lovers Day discount

Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa starring Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Ankit Mohan, Tomasz Drankowski, Aarash Shah has finally hit the bog screen and here is the box office collection of day 1 of movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 11:50
movie_image: 
crakk

MUMBAI: Movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the first ever teaser was out, the movie that has has great names like Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Ankit Mohan, Tomasz Drankowski, Aarash Shah has been tlk ofctown for different reasons. Well it grabbed the attention for the scale and the stunts and also promised to be good in terms of storyline and action, but when the movie was released it was a crack at the box office.

Also read Crakk vs Article 370 day 1 box office prediction – One film set to surprise; the other a washout

The has hit the bog screen yesterday and it opened to mixed to negative reviews from the fans and audience and a big disappointment from the critics. Well the movie has collected only 4 crore on its day 1 at the national level, asxwe know it was national cinema lovers day and the tickets prices were just 100 rupees, inspite of this the movie did not saw any sort progress, infact the shows were less than house full at many places at different parts of country.

Well we were expecting more from the movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa because it had elements atheist from what we saw in teaser and trailer. What are your views on this collection of the movie and if you have seen the movie, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Woah! Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Crakk that are going viral

Crakk crakk collection box office Vidyut Jammwal Nora Fatehi Amy Jackson Arjun Rampal Ankit Mohan Tomasz Drankowski Aarash Shah For more news from the world of Cinema OTT and television keep reading Tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 11:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
'Baby Bimar' Prince Narula gives a health update on his wife Yuvika chaudhary
MUMBAI: Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of...
Shaitaan: R. Madhavan questions why Ajay Devgn is taking a back step in the film's promotions - WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: With a lot of movie announcements, we got one that really made us all thrilled and curious at the same time. So...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: High Drama! Ishaan calls out to Durva for labelling Savi a GOLD DIGGER
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is all set to showcase a fierce showdown between Savi and Reeva, as the...
Article 370 box office day 1: Yami Gautam starrer packs first big surprise of 2024 with fantastic opening day
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 has been grabbing the attention of the fans and firstly it did because of the actress Yami...
Crakk box office day 1: Vidyut Jammwal starrer opens to average numbers aided by Cinema Lovers Day discount
MUMBAI: Movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the first ever teaser...
Is popular Carry Minati roped in by Balaji Motion Pictures to play a real-life-based character in Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2?
MUMBAI: With Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms in 2010 delivered a film that...
Recent Stories
Shaitaan
Shaitaan: R. Madhavan questions why Ajay Devgn is taking a back step in the film's promotions - WATCH VIDEO
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Crakk
Crakk review: Vidyut Jammwal starrer will crack your brains with the cracks in its script, action and execution
Crakk
Crakk vs Article 370 day 1 box office prediction – One film set to surprise; the other a washout
Sandeep
From Sandeep Reddy Vanga to Ranbir and daughter Raha Kapoor attending Jeh's birthday bash, here’s all the happenings of today that you don’t want to miss
Vidyut Jammwal
Vidyut Jammwal Arrested: Crakk actor lands in trouble with the police
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office day 12: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film holds well on second Tuesday
Teri Baaton
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sees a decent Monday, whereas Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay has been rejected by the fans