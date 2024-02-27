Crakk box office day 4: Vidyut Jammwal starrer CRASHES on Monday

Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal along with Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson is Falling flat and getting rejected by the fans, here are the collection of Monday
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 10:57
movie_image: 
Crakk

MUMBAI: Movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa has been the major point of conversation for many when the teaser was out, later we have seen and loved the trailer as it set the tone right for the movie. The movie that has good names like Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal along with Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson is getting flat reviews and mixed to negative response from the fans and audience along with many critics.

Also read Crakk vs Article 370 day 1 box office prediction – One film set to surprise; the other a washout

Well the movie had opened to strictly decent numbers on firday and now the movie is failing at the crucial Monday test, the movie has collected just 1.02 crore on day 4 which was yesterday and which was a Monday. Indeed this is the lowest collection for the movie Crakk and we see the graph of the movie going downwards. We also see the movie is slowly getting rejected by the fans all over.

The total collection made by the movie is around 9.72 crore at the Pan India market and the movie has collected around 12.95 crore at the global level. On one side where the hardwork and the stunts of the actor Vidyut Jammwal is getting praised and lot of love, whereas on the other hand many said movie is failing at the script and the story level and said the actor should do some content driven movies only.

Well this is the number scored by Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa on Monday test, what are your views on this collection, and how did you like the movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Must read! Yami Gautam emphasizes the significance of the 'Scripting Process' and offers insight into her experience working on Article 370

About Author

