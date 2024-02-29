Crakk box office day 6: Vidyut Jammwal starrer is clearly rejected by audience

MUMBAI: Movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal along with Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson has been talk of the town and grabbing the attention all over for its mixed reviews and reactions from the fans all over. The movie from day 1 has been getting flat reviews and response from the fans and we can see the collection going downwards by every passing day. Having said that here are the latest collection of the movie.

Movie Crakk has collected around 70 lakhs on its day 6 which was yesterday and which was the working Wednesday. Well this is the lowest in the row ever since the movie was released and we see the graph of the collection going downwards by every passing day. The total collection made by the movie is 11.58 crore at the national level, the movie is too slow in temrs increasing it's numbers and attracting footfalls at the cinema halls. Also the movie has collected just 13.5 crore at the international level.

Indeed these collections have shocked all of us as we all were expecting the movie to do good, what are your views on this collection, and how did you like the movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa, do let us know in the comment section below.

