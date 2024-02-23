Crakk review: Vidyut Jammwal starrer will crack your brains with the cracks in its script, action and execution

Movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa has finally hit the big screens and here is the full review of the movie.
Crakk

MUMBAI: Movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa has been the talk of the town when the trailer was out. The movie that has Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Ankit Mohan, Tomasz Drankowski, Aarash Shah in the lead is directed by Aditya Datt. The songs of the movie has set the average buzz but unfortunately, we have not seen a strong buzz all over. 

The movie has finally hit the big screen and here is the complete review of the movie. The movie deals with the central character Sidhu played by Vidyut Jammwal  who is a fearless and daredevil person who loves to live his life on edge. Well, his life story takes a different turns when becomes the part of an international underground gaming of life and death. What will happen to him and how this game has a past connection with him is shown in the movie.

The screenplay of the movie is strictly average and there are many moments where you may feel bored. The movie looks little stretched. Also, the direction given by Aditya Datt is poor to average.

Talking about performances actor Vidyut Jammwal has few decent scenes. The actor has given some good emotional scenes, but at many places he has been very average. Actor Arjun Rampal has looked super handsome and was average on his part. Unfortunately, actresses Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson has been fully wasted in the movie. Actress Nora Fatehi has too less to offer in temrs of acting and dance. Also, Amy Jackson has nothing major to offer. 

Well, when the trailer was out, fans were having high hopes from movie. It has decent amount of thrill. Few scenes of actor Vidyut Jammwal will surely surprise you. Also, the BGM of the movie definitely goes well with the tone of the movie. 

Also read -Vidyut Jammwal Arrested: Crakk actor lands in trouble with the police

Unfortunately, the movie has more of negative points than positive ones. It lacks freshness in temrs of storyline. We have seen something like this in different types if content. The storyline is very predictable, and there is no twists or turns as such in the movie. Also, there are a few scenes which looks a little fake due to poor CGI and VFX work. This indeed make you feel disconnected with the movie. Also, the major minus point of movie is lack of use of actresses. Both actresses Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson had very less or nothing to offer in the storyline and movie. Also, been a Vidyut Jammwal movie, we see less of hand to hand combact and less of action. 

Well, having said all these points, movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa has nothing major or new to offer. Team Tellychakkar goes with 1 star for Crakk.

What are your views on the movie? Do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Woah! Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Crakk that are going viral

About Author

