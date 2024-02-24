Crakk weekend prediction - Vidyut Jammwal starrer heading for a low weekend

MUMBAI: Movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa has been the talk of the town ever since it had hit the big screen yesterday. The movie thay has great names like Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Ankit Mohan, Tomasz Drankowski, Aarash Shah is getting mixed to negative response from the fans, audience and the critics all over.

The movie has collected around 4 crore on day 1 which was yesterday. Well, the movie has collected strictly decent and average numbers as the tickets prices were 100 rupees due to the national cinema lovers day and facing clash with movie Article 370 starring Yami Gautam. Well, now the early reports says that the movie is crashing on Saturday today.

Early reports says that the movie has collected around 1 to 2 crore on day 2 which is a Saturday. Well, this is lowest collection if this is true, and as per this pattern the weekend of the movie looks a little bad. The weekend of the movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa is approximately around 7 to 8 crore only.

Also it's seems the movie is going to fail the Monday test miserably and it will sink badly. If this is the scenario, the movie will be heading for flop. Well, this early are shocking and we are now looking forward to see how the movie will be performing over the weekend.

