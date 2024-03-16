Crew Fever Is Taking Over! Kriti Sanon gets mobbed by fans as she visits an event to promote her anticipated film for the year

MUMBAI: The anticipation for 'Crew' is building with each passing day. The film is without any doubt the hottest in the buzz and is the most-awaited film of the year. Following the massive response to the teaser and the songs 'Naina' and 'Ghagra', the audiences were waiting to watch the sensational trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon for the first time on-screen.

Recently, actress Kriti Sanon visited an event to promote the highly anticipated film Crew, and the madness of the masses was witnessed to catch a glimpse of the actress as Kriti Sanon was mobbed by the fans.

Kriti Sanon's visit to the event created euphoria among the audiences, and they all clicked pictures with the actress. A small glimpse was shown to the audience before the trailer launch, which will be held tomorrow. The audience's excitement to watch them on screen is all-time high.

There can be no denying the fact that Crew is generating chatter among the audiences. The film, right from the teaser, is promising to be a massive entertainer of the year that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew is shot in various locations across India, with most of the shooting taking place in Mumbai. 'Crew' is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network and will be released on the big screens on March 29, 2024.