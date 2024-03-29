Crew: Kriti Sanon is sure to slay with her GORGEOUS look from her latest photo shoot

With the movie out for the audience to watch, the actress has now dropped a series of pictures from her latest photo shoot.
MUMBAI: The buzz about 'Crew' had started since the moment the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu. The audience became really curious after that.

The movie features Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and was the subject of conversation for quite a long time mainly due to its stellar star cast.

Kriti Sanon was on-board way before reading the script of Crew

The makers released the much-awaited trailer of the movie earlier which got a very positive response from everyone in the audience. The audience were really eager to watch the actors on screen. Finally, the movie has finally hit the big screens and we can see the audience praising all the actors.

Kriti Sanon, one of the leading ladies of the movie also got a lot of praise from the audience. She was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead opposite Kriti Sanon. Kriti Sanon played the role of a humanoid robot which was very much appreciated by the audience.

Now once again, the actress has managed to impress the audience and make them fall in love with her all over again with her acting skills and her ultra-sexy looks. With the movie out for the audience to watch, the actress has now dropped a series of pictures from her latest photo shoot. Take a look at the pictures below:

This look of Kriti Sanon is going viral now and she really looks gorgeous in this attire.

Crew Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon reveals how women-centric movies have taken a step further with this one

What do you think about this look of Kriti Sanon? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.
 

