'Crew' New teaser snippet Out! Witness Tabu in the Hottest Avatar! Song to release on 4th March

Tabu

MUMBAI : The makers of 'Crew' have set the right tone for this upcoming commercial family entertainer by releasing the coolest teaser that went on to set its rule across by topping the charts. Taking ahead the ever-rising fervor, Diljit Dosanjh shared a glimpse of the upcoming song 'Naina' along with beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. Now, the ravishing Tabu is here with her sizzling avatar, and must say, she is setting new standards of hotness. 

Tabu seems to raise the temperature like never before with her dazzling appearance in 'Crew'. In a recent snippet shared by the actress, she is indeed oozing sheer glamour. Looking extremely sexy, the audience must not have seen Tabu so hot in a while. Wearing a red hot slit dress, Tabu is looking super hot. With the backdrop of the song 'Naina', slated to release on 4th March, the song also marks the collaboration of the dynamic musical duo of Diljit and Badshah, the video asset introduces Tabu's hottest avatar that indeed piqued the excitement a notch higher. 

"Crew" is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience that promises to soar high and leave audiences craving more. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, "Crew" is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, hitting the big screens on March 29th, 2024. Get ready to embark on a cinematic journey like never before, as "Crew" takes flight and delivers a spectacle that will be nothing short of spectacular!

