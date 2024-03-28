Crew Review: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon soar high in the sky with this hilarious heist

Submitted by Russel D'silva on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 20:40
movie_image: 
Crew

MUMBAI: Crew, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures along with Anil Kapoor Films and Communication Network, stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rajesh Sharma, with Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, and Saswata Chatterjee in extended cameos.

Heist films in Hindi cinema are nothing new, dating back to the days of Jewel Thief, Chori Mera Kaam, and Shalimar. However, not all have hit the bulls-eye as the aforementioned ones or how modern classics like Aankhen, Special 26, Don 2, Dhoom 2, Johnny Gaddaar did. Our only heist film set on a plane, which comes to mind, is Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and coincidentally, it turned out to be brilliant, too. Well, it looks like planes are lucky for Hindi filmmakers keen to pull off mid-air heists as the second one, Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, is also right on the money (no pun intended).

The plot is straight out of the Vijay Mallya handbook, with an unscrupulous airline owner (Saswata Chatterjee) absconding after withholding his employees' salaries for almost a year, right down to partying merrily in a country with no extradition. Cue our three crew members, who're anything but damsels in distress, to first, use his airlines as a springboard to run a smuggling operation, and then, pull the rug from under his very feet.

Of course, it pays that you have actors of the caliber and beauty of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon pulling it all off, thus laying credence to even the more ridiculous bits. Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri's script oscillates between bizarre and brilliance, but Director Rajesh Krishnan always holds down the fort to ensure that the rough edges don't jarringly jut out between the ingenious portions.

It also adds dividends when your narrative is laced with dollops of wit, hilarity, and a devil-may-care sheen. Swift editing by Manan Sagar and sleek camerawork by Anuj Rakesh Dhawan don't hurt either as doesn't a couple of remixes, ranking among the better ones, heard in recent times. Rajesh Sharma is a package of understated panache, playing his supporting part to the T. The only drawbacks are Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, and Saswata Chatterjee being wasted in their cameos, and a slightly hurried climax.

Keeping those slightly uneven bits aside, Crew is a thoroughly enjoyable heist film, which soars high in the clouds with copious wit, smarts, charm, humor, and sex appeal.

4/5 stars 
 

crew crew movie Kriti Sanon Kareena Kapoor Khan Tabu Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Russel D&#039;silva's picture

About Author

Submitted by Russel D'silva on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 20:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Trending News Today: From Bobby Deol entering YRF Spy Universe to Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur team up- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
BTS fan fiction: After Aoora, ARMY wants Jungkook, J-Hope to collab with Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and others
MUMBAI: BTS, the famous K-Pop boy band that needs no introduction has become a global sensation due to the fresh sound...
Crew Review: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon soar high in the sky with this hilarious heist
MUMBAI: Crew, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures along with Anil Kapoor...
Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan joins hands for their next, fans excited!
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya, has recently made headlines with her upcoming project alongside actor Parth Samthaan and fans can...
Kartik Aaryan challenges International footballer Harry Kane to say a dialogue from Chandu Champion! Check Out!
MUMBAI: Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set to present the extraordinary tale...
'Crew' Writer Duo Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra says, 'Viewers may watch the film three times to fully appreciate each actress's contribution"
MUMBAI: The biggest commercial family entertainer of the year, Crew, is all set to release in the cinemas tomorrow....
Recent Stories
Bobby
Trending News Today: From Bobby Deol entering YRF Spy Universe to Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur team up- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Bobby
Trending News Today: From Bobby Deol entering YRF Spy Universe to Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur team up- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Aoora
BTS fan fiction: After Aoora, ARMY wants Jungkook, J-Hope to collab with Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and others
Kartik
Kartik Aaryan challenges International footballer Harry Kane to say a dialogue from Chandu Champion! Check Out!
Mehul
'Crew' Writer Duo Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra says, 'Viewers may watch the film three times to fully appreciate each actress's contribution"
Yami
From PM Narendra Modi, Tripur CM Manik Saha to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Popular dignitaries who showered praise on Yami Gautam's stellar performance in Article 370
Sabarmati
Netizens hailed the hard-hitting teaser of ‘The Sabarmati Report’, saying, "It's rare to come across such compelling storytelling."